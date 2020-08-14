Hoge remains tied for Wyndham lead halfway through round

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tom Hoge was still tied with two others for the lead halfway through the second round of the Wyndham Championship on Friday.

Hoge was part of a three-way tie with Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III at 8-under par after the first round of the weather-impacted tournament. Hoge shot 68 in the second round to move to 10-under and was tied with Si Woo Kim and Talor Gooch.

Kim and Gooch both shot 65s to move atop the leaderboard.

The trio were a shot in front of British Open champion Shane Lowry and Harris English. Lowry shot a 63 and English a 67.

Sloan remained at 8-under after a 70. Varner is part of the afternoon starters.

The PGA Tour allowed players to go with preferred lies due to the wet conditions. Competitors are allowed to place the ball within a club length of the original spot, just not nearer to the hole.

