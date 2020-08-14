Falcons re-sign TE Luke Stocker to back up newcomer Hurst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed tight end Luke Stocker.

Stocker appeared in 15 games for the Falcons last season, including eight starts. He had eight catches for 53 yards.

The 32-year-old Stocker spent six seasons with Tampa Bay and two with Tennessee before signing with the Falcons before the 2019 season. His return bolsters the depth at a position led by newcomer Hayden Hurst.

Also Friday, the Falcons announced the signing of rookie offensive lineman Scottie Dill.

