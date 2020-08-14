Crim reflects on her experience at the National High School Rodeo Finals

BEVERLY, Ohio- Cynthia Crim, a 2020 Fort Frye graduate, competed in the National High School Rodeo Finals down in Oklahoma.

According to Cynthia, she didn’t do as good as she would have liked.

Even though she place 29th out of 200 contestants in the breakaway roping competition and 67th out of 200 in the team roping competition.

As a result, Cynthia received more than one thousand dollars in college scholarship. She will be attending Findlay University in the fall with plans to study physical therapy.

