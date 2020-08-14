Cardinals to visit White Sox Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals (2-3, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-9, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox square off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

The White Sox went 39-41 at home in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits per game last season while batting .261 as a team.

The Cardinals finished 41-40 in road games in 2019. St. Louis pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.80.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.