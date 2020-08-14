Animal Shelter Society Shares its Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE – This week’s pet is a shepherd mix named Mister Muenster. He is an energetic dog and will be a great fit for the right and loving family.

“Mister was brought to us in June because of the health of his owner and he’s been very scared since he’s been here. You know, it’s going to take somebody whose going to be able to come in and meet him several times, probably take him for some walks, and spend time to make sure that he gets to gain your trust and he’s willing to go home with you. He’s definitely going to have to choose his owner,” Board President Lisa Burkett said.

If you are interested in adopting Mister Muenster or any pet from the Shelter Society, you are asked to fill out an application on the website.