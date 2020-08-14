FRIDAY 8/14:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms. Muggy. High 84°

TONIGHT: Few Showers/Storms. Mainly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mainly Cloudy. Cooler. High 78°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances return to SE Ohio today, especially during the afternoon into the evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise. Temperatures will not be as warm as yesterday, but will remain above average, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A few shower/storm chances will linger into the overnight hours. Skies will be mainly cloudy otherwise, with lows in the upper 60s, along with very muggy conditions.

Scattered showers and storms will be likely this weekend; as an area of low pressure moves through the region on Saturday and a cold front moves through on Sunday. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures much cooler, with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday, and around 80 on Sunday.

Cooler than average conditions will linger into the new work week, with highs around 80 Monday through next Thursday. A stray rain chance will be with us on Monday, but the majority of the week looks to be dry across the region.

Have a Great Friday!

