ZPD Investigates Shooting at State Street Market

The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting incident just after 8;00 pm. Detective Phil Michel says officers responded to a call concerning a vehicle that was shot while parked on the State Street Market. Michel says the shooting is believed to have occurred between 8:00 and 8:20 pm. The driver discovered that the vehicle was struck with a bullet when he arrived home. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700 or Detective Sergeant Michel at (740) 455-0785.

