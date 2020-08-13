Williams expected to start for Pittsburgh against Cincinnati

Pittsburgh Pirates (3-13, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-10, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (0-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, .00 ERA, .55 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers struck out 9.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.18.

The Pirates went 29-47 in division play in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team and averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.