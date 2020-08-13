DRESDEN, Ohio- With the season still up in the air, Cam West and the Scotties are praying for a football season. West is preparing to coach his first game as the Tri-Valley head coach.

And wants that to be in 2020.

The Scotties have a lot of talent returning from last years team. Senior Quarterback, Aidan Fritter is back for another year under center.

The man snapping him the ball, senior center, Caden King returns as well.

Don’t forget about the talented senior running backs, Blake Sands and Jordan Pantaleo.

With that type of talent and then some, the Scotties have a good shot to win yet another Muskingum Valley League title.

Here’s your Tri-Valley football preview!