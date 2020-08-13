Somerset Residents Plead Not Guilty in Plot to Kill Drug Dealers

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says two Somerset residents accused of plotting to kill local drugs dealers appeared in court. 41-year-old Michael Siegenthal and 49-year-old Tami Siegenthal, plead not guilty to multiple charges including Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Murder and Aggravated Robbery. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Police Chief Tony Coury say the arrest of these suspects came after several months of investigation. Judge Mark Fleegle set a one million dollar bond for each suspect.

Please follow and like us: