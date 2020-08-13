Rosecrans football back to 11-man after one year at 8-man

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- In July of 2019, Rosecrans had to cancel its 10 game football schedule and not long after, announced it was going to play 8-man football.

Well, just over a year later, the Rosecrans Bishops are back to full 11-man football and will be part of the MSL.

Rosecrans will open up against Miller in week one, but it’ still TBA on if the game will be home or away.

“We are just so excited to be back to 11-man football, especially to get our seniors a chance to compete in the playoffs,” said Rosecrans athletic director Seth Thompson.

When Rosecrans appointed Chris Zemba to head coach over the summer, Zemba said his goal was to bring stability to the program and return the football program back to 11-man. Just a few months later, he has already accomplished the latter.

“It’s not about me,” said Zemba. “Of course, it feels good. I’m excited for everybody involved… I’m excited for our seniors, who get to play the sport that they love, the way it’s meant to be played.”