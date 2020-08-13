Philadelphia takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Philadelphia leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers face the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Flyers won the previous matchup 2-1.

The Flyers are 30-10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has scored 227 goals and ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 per game. Travis Konecny leads the team with 24.

The Canadiens are 19-21-7 in conference matchups. Montreal leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with a plus-21 in 69 games this season. Scott Laughton has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Phillip Danault leads the Canadiens with a plus-18 in 71 games this season. Jeff Petry has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flyers: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.0 goal per game with a .962 save percentage.

Canadiens: Averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.