F1 driver Perez will race in Spain after negative virus test

Sports
Associated Press19

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Sergio Perez will race at the Spanish Grand Prix this week after testing negative for the coronavirus.

His team said on Thursday that governing body FIA cleared him to return to the paddock for the race in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona.

The Racing Point driver missed the past two races at Silverstone in England after contracting the virus on a visit back home to Mexico last month. He flew by private plane to visit his mother in hospital.

Nico Hulkenberg, the veteran German driver who replaced Perez at Silverstone, stands down.

No other F1 drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 after the first five races of the season.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Silva, the City wizard who helped to redefine English soccer

Associated Press

F1 driver Perez will race in Spain after negative virus test

Associated Press

French golfer withdrawn from Celtic Classic as precaution

Associated Press