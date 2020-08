The Muskingum County Unified Command Center is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The group includes a 28-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man; both are recovering at home and are related to separate cases. There is also a 26-year-old woman. She is also recovering at home and not related to previous cases. There have now been 261 confirmed cases in Muskingum County.

