Updated on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT:

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 87°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 67°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 87°. Northeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 68°. East winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 89°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows around 68°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 86°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 64°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 84°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 64°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our area of high pressure is presently centered around Lake Erie with a maximum central pressure of 1021 mb. The cold front which moved through our region on Tuesday has since stalled out. This frontal boundary can be found curving through the Ohio River Valley towards Evansville, IN. At this location, the front is advancing northwards as a warm front all the way up through central North Dakota and into Saskatchewan. In our region this afternoon, partly to mostly cloudy skies have been the theme with afternoon temperatures reaching into the mid to upper-80s across our region.

As we head into the early evening hours, a stray rain shower will be possible in our region before sunset. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. I am expecting that overnight lows will be dropping down to around 62° – 66°.

By Thursday Morning, the stationary front will still be located just to the south of the Ohio River, and the advancing portion of this frontal boundary in the Northern Plains will likely stall out as well. This will leave a very long frontal boundary which will mark the overall influence of the high pressure. Our area of high pressure will also begin to reorganize itself, with the center becoming focused around Hudson Bay rather than the Great Lakes Region. With this reorganization, the stationary front will likely be able to advance a little bit more to the north during the afternoon hours, possibly crossing the Ohio River during the afternoon hours. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region during the late afternoon hours, especially close to the stationary front. Partly cloudy skies will be with us during the late morning and afternoon, and this will likely result in afternoon high temperatures being around 85° – 89°. Any isolated rain showers and thunderstorms that do develop in our region will likely taper down fairly quickly by sunset. However, I am expecting that with the frontal boundary close by (retreating slightly back to the Ohio River during the evening hours), and the lessening of the high pressure’s influence in our region, that a stray rain shower and thunderstorm may be possible in our region throughout the late evening and overnight.

During this time frame, a broad area of low pressure on the eastern edge of the Rockies in the northern Plains and the Canadian Prairies will begin to advance eastwards. The main area of low pressure – L1 – will be up in northeastern Alberta on Thursday Morning, and by Friday Morning it will be located in the southeastern Northwest Territories. A long front will running it’s way down through Canada, where a secondary area of low pressure – L1A – will be located near the Hudson Bay shoreline along Manitoba. By Friday Morning, the cold front will be located in the Upper Midwest and will begin to move eastwards. Meanwhile, a second low pressure system – L2 – will begin to take shape down around the Deep South.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely in our region by late Friday Afternoon. At the same time, L2 will begin to pull apart the stationary front to our south, thus creating a new frontal boundary of it’s own. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the early evening hours, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the overnight hours as well. The cold front will be located near Omaha, NE at the start of Friday Evening, and by Saturday Morning, this cold front will be along a line stretching from western Lake Superior towards Kansas City, MO.

On Saturday Morning, I am expecting that L2 will be located along the central border of Kentucky/Tennessee, and by the late afternoon hours, this area of low pressure will begin to split into two separate lows: L2A and L2B. L2A will move into eastern Kentucky and then into West Virginia by Sunday Morning. The upper level trough associated with L2A and L2B will become closed by Sunday Morning, and will mainly only drift a little bit. At the same time, the approaching trough from L1 will begin to absorb L2’s upper level closed low.

The cold front associated with L1 will pass through on Sunday Night, and by Monday I am expecting that our region will feature partly cloudy skies. However, a secondary cold front may try to pass through, and the upper level trough will still be around our region. For these reasons, I am keeping a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

