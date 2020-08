The Muskingum County Unified Command says there are now 258 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. The latest update revealed there were six new cases of the cornavirus. Included in the group is a 52-year-old woman, an 82-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. Those three cases are related to other cases. There is also a 55-year-old woman on the list and two cases under investigation. No other details are being released.

