Man pleads guilty in shootout that led to girl’s death

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who prosecutors said was involved in a shootout in Cleveland that left a 9-year-old girl dead has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

Ce’Matizea Andrews, 21, entered his plea this week. He now faces more than 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced Sept. 17.

Andrews was among seven adults and teenagers charged in connection with the June 2018 shootout, and the third to plead guilty.

Authorities have said people traveling in a stolen car drove by the gym and opened fire on a group standing on the corner outside the building. People in the group returned fire, and at least 15 gunshots were fired overall during the shootout.

The shooting occurred shortly after Saniyah Nicholson’s mother had stopped at a gym to pick up her 14-year-old son. Saniyah and her 20-year-old sister were waiting for them in the mother’s car when the shots rang out, and the stray bullet struck the child in the forehead, killing her instantly.

