Hendricks expected to start for Chicago against Cleveland

Chicago Cubs (11-3, first in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (10-8, third in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-1, 3.54 ERA, .89 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Indians: Carlos Carrasco (2-1, 2.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

The Indians finished 49-32 in home games in 2019. Cleveland hit 223 total home runs with 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.

The Cubs finished 33-48 in road games in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 256 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.