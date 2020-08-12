Big Brother Big Sister to Hold Virtual Banquet

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Big Brother Big Sister Program of Zanesville is holding a virtual banquet to honor its donors and mentors.

The banquet is usually held in person but is moved to a virtual venue this year due to the COVID pandemic. Executive Director Jenni Masterson has more information.

“Because we can’t all get together for a volunteer banquet this year we are doing our volunteer, donor and partner appreciation virtually. We have billboards up thanks to Barnes advertising for each of our six recipients. Park National Bank is a sponsor for this event so we’ve sent all of our helpers and volunteers and donors a special thank you.”

Masterson says that children need mentorship now more than ever so it’s important to give thanks. The organization is always accepting new donors and mentors.

“We’re always looking for volunteers, if you wanna be a penpal, be a big brother/big sister and help kids stay connected and be a role model. Anybody that’s interested can look online. We have an application right there. Or you can visit our Facebook page. Our online is BBBSZ.org.”

There are programs in Guernsey and Muskingum County.