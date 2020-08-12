Atlético says 4 positive tests confirmed in women’s team

MADRID (AP) — Four members of Atlético Madrid’s women’s soccer team have tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days before its quarterfinal match against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The team said late Tuesday that the results came back positive after players, coaches and other team members underwent new tests in recent days. They were needed after a positive result within the club was reported on Friday.

That positive result last week had prompted Atlético to suspend all training activities and confine its players and coaches. The team said its activities will remain suspended.

Atlético said the infected members of the club do not show symptoms of COVID-19 and are isolated in their homes. They will be tested again in the coming days.

