Updated on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT:

TONIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the early evening. Areas of fog possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 66°. Calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 88°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 87°. Northeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 67°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 89°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 68°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 68°.

SUNDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs around 86°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 64°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 80°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the cold front which was positioned in the Upper Midwest on Monday Afternoon is now located along a line extending from Ottawa, ON, through Lake Ontario, over towards Erie, PA, and then down towards Indianapolis, IN. Already, the front is beginning to stall out, with the portion of the front from Indianapolis, IN to St. Louis, MO and back into Kansas City, MO already being stationary. Meanwhile, partly cloudy to – at times – mostly cloudy skies have been with us for the majority of the afternoon. These clouds have slightly stunted our afternoon temperatures with current temperatures in our region ranging from the mid to upper-80s. Regardless, it is still pretty muggy outside with a current dew point at KZZV of 69° (which translates to a 59% RH with a temperature of 85°). The radar in our region has been fairly quiet this afternoon, with the nearest rain showers and thunderstorms developing all the way in the higher elevations of West Virginia.

As we head through the evening, the cold front will likely arrive and move into our region. This front will most likely stall out somewhere near the Ohio River. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure will move into the western Great Lakes Region, and by Wednesday Morning, this area of high pressure will likely be centered right around southern Lake Michigan. Over the next couple of days, this high pressure will remain firmly in place across the lower Great Lakes Region. For our region tonight, partly cloudy skies will be the theme, and at times it is possible that we may end up seeing mostly clear skies in some areas. As of now, I am expecting overnight lows in our region to be around 64° – 68° with dew point values around the same range. Thus, areas of fog will be possible during the overnight tonight, especially towards sunrise.

On Wednesday, with the stationary front located near the Ohio River, I am expecting that isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will develop along the boundary of the cold front. However, the high pressure just off to our north will likely prevent much activity from developing in our region, especially north of I-70. Thus, I have lowered the precipitation coverage probability down to 10% (“a stray rain shower and thunderstorm”), but I may raise it a little bit for the southern counties depending on how things look later this evening. Highs in our region will likely rise up to around 86° – 90°, and dew point values will likely be in the upper-60s for Zanesville.

As the sun begins to set, any rain shower and thunderstorm activity in our region will likely quickly taper down. The high pressure may in fact intensify a little bit more, and in doing so it may very well begin to nudge the stationary front down to the south a little bit. With the stationary front a little bit further to our south, combined with the lack of rain shower and thunderstorm activity in our region, I am expecting that mostly clear skies will be with us during the late evening and overnight on Wednesday Night. Overnight lows in our region will drop down to around 63° – 67°.

By Thursday Morning, the area of high pressure will have shifted a bit more to the east, with a new center of high pressure beginning to develop over Hudson Bay. Meanwhile, the stationary front will have advanced southwards, whilst other portions remain nearby, possibly setting up a two-frontal boundary area during the late morning and afternoon. By the late afternoon hours, the portion of the stationary front which will have advanced southwards during the morning hours, may very well weaken off, thus allowing for the stationary front to return into our region. With the possible brief adjustment in the frontal boundary’s position, this may result in isolated rain showers and thunderstorms being able to develop in our region during the afternoon, especially south of I-70.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure moving through Alberta will begin to drag a cold front into the Canadian Prairies and northern Plains during the day on Friday. This cold front will likely reach Minnesota by the late afternoon/early evening hours on Friday Evening, but may very well weaken. In doing so, a new cold front will likely develop back across the Canadian Prairies and northern Plains, and this will then try to move towards our region. All the while, the stationary front will likely be around our region, until about Saturday Morning when it appears as though it may begin to weaken. For this reason, I am lowering the precipitation coverage for Saturday. The cold front is likely to arrive into our region sometime on Sunday, and with it will likely come some rain showers and thunderstorms.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

