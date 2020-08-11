Texas Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Drug Pipeline Case

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says an out of state man is sentenced to 17 years in prison.  77-tear-old Ronald Cooper of San Benito, Texas pleaded guilty in June to trafficking in drugs and fabrication of a vehicle with a hidden compartment.  In April Taylor was one of three men taken into custody during an investigation of a Hispanic and Mexican drug and cocaine pipeline originated in Matamoros, Mexico and brought to this country through Brownsville, Texas.  10 kilos of cocaine were uncovered by investigators.  Judge Mark Fleegle ordered a pre-sentence investigation in the case.

