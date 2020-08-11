PGA Tour heads toward postseason, LPGA Tour heads overseas

PGA TOUR

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Greensboro, N.C.

Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: 7,127. Par: 70.

Purse: $6.4 million. Winner’s share: $1.15 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: J.T. Poston.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Last week: Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship.

Notes: This is the final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs begin. Justin Thomas, who is not playing, already wrapped up the Wyndham Rewards for leading the regular season and gets a $2 million bonus. … Brooks Koepka is playing for the sixth straight week to try to improve his FedEx Cup position. He is at No. 92. … The top 125 advance to the postseason. Because of the pandemic-shortened season, anyone outside the top 125 keeps the same status he had at the start of the season. … The winner earns as spot in the Masters next April, but not in November. … Among those in the field is Jordan Spieth, who has not been to the Tour Championship in two years and has not won in three years. He is at No. 94 in the FedEx Cup. … Two players who withdrew from the PGA Championship last week are playing the tour’s final regular-season event — Charles Howell III and Ryan Moore. … Jim Furyk, who won in his PGA Tour Champions debut two weeks ago, is playing this week instead of at Firestone for the Senior Players Championship. … Branden Grace, who had to sit out the PGA Championship last week while self-isolating because of the coronavirus, returns to competition this week. … Carl Pettersson received a sponsor’s exemption. In his first event in two years, he made the cut at the Memorial and tied for 38th.

Next week: The Northern Trust.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS LADIES SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: North Berwick, Scotland.

Course: The Renaissance Club. Yardage: 6,427. Par: 71.

Purse: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 7-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Mi Jung Hur.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

Last week: Danielle Kang won the Marathon Classic.

Notes: The LPGA is going overseas for the first time since the Australian Women’s Open in February, the last tournament before the tour was shut down by the pandemic. … The Scottish Open on the European Tour also is scheduled for the Renaissance Club in October. The club, not a pure links course, is near Muirfield. … The LPGA Tour has a charter flight going from Ohio to Scotland. … The top players from South Korea, including Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park, are not playing and are not expected next week at the first major of the year. … Among the South Koreans playing is Mi Hyang Lee, who won the Ladies Scottish Open two weeks ago. … Ariya Jutanugarn, a former No. 1 player, is at her first LPGA Tour event since the tour restarted. … Laura Davies is in the field at Renaissance Club. … This is the first of two straight weeks in Scotland, with the Women’s British Open next week at Royal Troon.

Next week: AIG Women’s British Open.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BRIDGESTONE SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Akron, Ohio.

Course: Firestone CC (South). Yardage: 7,400. Par: 70.

Purse: $2.8 million. Winner’s share:

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Retief Goosen.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Brett Quigley.

Last tournament: Jim Furyk won the Ally Challenge.

Notes: This is the second PGA Tour Champions event since it returned from the shutdown. … Jim Furyk became the first player in six years to win his debut on the 50-and-older circuit. He lost in a seven-hole playoff to Tiger Woods at Firestone in 2001 at a World Golf Championship. Furyk is playing the PGA Tour this week. … Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker returns to the PGA Tour Champions. … Vijay Singh and Darren Clarke won at Firestone when it was a WGC event. … The winner earns a spot in the field next year at The Players Championship.

Next tournament: Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge on Aug. 19-21.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. AMATEUR

Site: Bandon, Ore.

Course: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Dunes).

Yardage: 6,850. Par: 71.

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Andy Ogletree.

Last year: Andy Ogletree won four of the last seven holes for a 2-and-1 victory over John Augenstein at Pinehurst No. 2.

Notes: The COVID-19 pandemic prevented qualifying this year. Criteria included those who reached the 64-man bracket for match play last year, winners of premier amateur events in the U.S. and the world amateur golf rankings. … Ogletree returns to defend his title, trying to become the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to successfully defend. Woods won three in a row. … The last time the U.S. Amateur was played in Oregon was at Pumpkin Ridge in 1996 when Woods rallied to beat Steve Scott in Woods’ final event as an amateur. … This is the seventh USGA championship at Bandon Dunes. It also hosted the U.S. Amateur Four-ball and U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-ball, the U.S. Amateur Public Links (men’s and women’s), the U.S. Mid-Amateur and the Curtis Cup.

Next year: Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

Online: www.usga.org

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

CELTIC CLASSIC

Site: Newport, Wales.

Course: Celtic Manor. Yardage: 7,354. Par: 71.

Purse: 1 million euros. Winner’s share: $166,667 euros.

Television: Friday to Sunday, 5-7 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Monday, 6-9 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Andy Sullivan won the English Championship.

Notes: This is the fourth of six tournaments that are part of the new “U.K. Swing” to restart the European Tour. … Among those listed in the field were three players who were in San Francisco last week for the PGA Chamionship — Jorge Campillo, Joost Luiten and Kurt Kitayama. … Thomas Pieters, who played in the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, is scheduled to play for the first time since the Qatar Masters in March. … Pieters and Thomas Detry were eligible for the PGA Championship but chose not to travel for the first major of the year. … Celtic Manor was host of the 2010 Ryder Cup, which Europe won on a Monday because of the rain. … Two players from the 2010 Ryder Cup are in the field — Edoardo Molinari and Ross Fisher. Molinari was 3 up with three to play and had to settle for a halve when Rickie Fowler birdied the last three.

Next week: ISPS Handa Wales Open.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN

Site: Boise, Idaho.

Course: Hillcrest CC. Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71.

Purse: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

2019 winner: Matthew NeSmith.

Points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week: Lee Hodges won the Winco Foods Portland Open.

Next week: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

___

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: Founders Tribute at Longbow, Longbow GC, Mesa, Ariz. New tournament. Online: www.symetratour.com