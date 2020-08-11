MVL football revised schedules

Local Sports
Brian Armstrong132

With high school football moving to six games for 2020 instead of the normal ten game schedule, the Muskingum Valley League has released its new in-league schedule.

John Glenn
1) Meadowbrook (A)
2) Sheridan (H)
3) River View (A)
4) Maysville (H)
5) Philo (A)
6) Tri-Valley (H)

Maysville
1) Crooksville (A)
2) Tri-Valley (H)
3) Sheridan (H)
4) John Glenn (A)
5) River View (A)
6) Philo (H)

Philo
1) West Muskingum (H)
2) River View (A)
3) Tri-Valley (H)
4) Sheridan (A)
5) John Glenn (H)
6) Maysville (A)

River View
 1) Coshocton (A)
2) Philo (H)
3) John Glenn (H)
4) Tri-Valley (A)
5) Maysville (H)
6) Sheridan (A)

Sheridan
 1) New Lexington (H)
2) John Glenn (A)
3) Maysville (A)
4) Philo (H)
5) Tri-Valley (A)
6) River View (H)

Tri-Valley
 1) Morgan (H)
2) Maysville (A)
3) Philo (A)
4) River View (H)
5) Shierdan (H)
6) John Glenn (A)

Coshocton
 1) River View (H)
2) Morgan (A)
3) Crooksville (H)
4) Meadowbrook (A)
5) West Muskingum (A)
6) New Lexington (H)

Crooksville
1) Maysville (H)
2) Meadowbrook (A)
3) Coshocton (A)
4) West Muskingum (H)
5) New Lexington (A)
6) Morgan (H)

Meadowbrook
 1) John Glenn (H)
2) Crooksville (A)
3) New Lexington (A)
4) Coshocton (H)
5) Morgan (A)
6) West Muskingum (A)

Morgan
1) Tri-Valley (A)
2) Coshocton (H)
3) West Muskingum (A)
4) New Lexington (H)
5) Meadowbrook (H)
6) Crooksville (A)

New Lexington
 1) Sheridan
2) West Muskingum
3) Meadowbrook (H)
4) Morgan (A)
5) Crooksville (H)
6) Coshocton (A)

West Muskingum
1) Philo (A)
2) New Lexington (A)
3) Morgan (H)
4) Crooksville (A)
5) Coshocton (H)
6) Meadowbrook (H)

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Brian Armstrong
Brian Armstrong

Related Posts

Sheridan and John Glenn stay locked in at MVL girls golf preseason tournament

Ian Kress

Ridgewood 2020 fooball preview

Brian Armstrong

Big Ten voted to cancel fall sports according to report

Brian Armstrong