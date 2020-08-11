MVL football revised schedules

With high school football moving to six games for 2020 instead of the normal ten game schedule, the Muskingum Valley League has released its new in-league schedule.

John Glenn

1) Meadowbrook (A)

2) Sheridan (H)

3) River View (A)

4) Maysville (H)

5) Philo (A)

6) Tri-Valley (H)

Maysville

1) Crooksville (A)

2) Tri-Valley (H)

3) Sheridan (H)

4) John Glenn (A)

5) River View (A)

6) Philo (H)

Philo

1) West Muskingum (H)

2) River View (A)

3) Tri-Valley (H)

4) Sheridan (A)

5) John Glenn (H)

6) Maysville (A)

River View

1) Coshocton (A)

2) Philo (H)

3) John Glenn (H)

4) Tri-Valley (A)

5) Maysville (H)

6) Sheridan (A)

Sheridan

1) New Lexington (H)

2) John Glenn (A)

3) Maysville (A)

4) Philo (H)

5) Tri-Valley (A)

6) River View (H)

Tri-Valley

1) Morgan (H)

2) Maysville (A)

3) Philo (A)

4) River View (H)

5) Shierdan (H)

6) John Glenn (A)

Coshocton

1) River View (H)

2) Morgan (A)

3) Crooksville (H)

4) Meadowbrook (A)

5) West Muskingum (A)

6) New Lexington (H)

Crooksville

1) Maysville (H)

2) Meadowbrook (A)

3) Coshocton (A)

4) West Muskingum (H)

5) New Lexington (A)

6) Morgan (H)

Meadowbrook

1) John Glenn (H)

2) Crooksville (A)

3) New Lexington (A)

4) Coshocton (H)

5) Morgan (A)

6) West Muskingum (A)

Morgan

1) Tri-Valley (A)

2) Coshocton (H)

3) West Muskingum (A)

4) New Lexington (H)

5) Meadowbrook (H)

6) Crooksville (A)

New Lexington

1) Sheridan

2) West Muskingum

3) Meadowbrook (H)

4) Morgan (A)

5) Crooksville (H)

6) Coshocton (A)

West Muskingum

1) Philo (A)

2) New Lexington (A)

3) Morgan (H)

4) Crooksville (A)

5) Coshocton (H)

6) Meadowbrook (H)