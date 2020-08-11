Lynx hand reigning WNBA champion Mystics 5th straight loss

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 13 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 68-48 on Tuesday night, handing the reigning WNBA champions their fifth straight loss.

It”s the longest losing streak for Washington (3-5) since dropping seven straight in 2016.

Crystal Dangerfield added 12 points and Napheesa Collier had eight points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota (6-2), which held a team under 50 points for the first time since Aug. 27, 2013. It’s the 10th time in team history the Lynx have done that.

Dangerfield scored 10 points in the first half to help Minnesota build a 48-27 lead. The Lynx outrebounded the Mystics 20-8 in the half and attempted nine more field goals.

Myisha Hines-Allen led Washington with 12 points. Tianna Hawkins and Emma Meesseman each scored 10 points. Meesseman grabbed six rebounds to move over 1,000 for her career.

Elena Delle Donne (back), Natasha Cloud (personal choice), Tina Charles (medical exemption) and Aerial Powers (hamstring) did not play for Washington.

