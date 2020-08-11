Local Drug Kingpin Pleads Guilty to Charges

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says a Chandlersville man pleads guilty in connection one of the largest drug busts in county history.  66-year-old Dwight Taylor appeared before Common Pleas Judge Mark Fleegle and entered his plea.  Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Police Chief Tony Coury say Taylor had been trafficking drugs for nearly 40 years.  During a year-long investigation authorities uncovered over 3,500 grams of cocaine and over 670-thousand dollars. 

