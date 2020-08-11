Konecny and the Flyers take on Montreal to begin playoff series

Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Philadelphia and Montreal begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers face the Montreal Canadiens to begin the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. Philadelphia went 2-1 against Montreal during the regular season.

The Flyers are 30-10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.4 shots per game.

The Canadiens are 19-21-7 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal leads the league shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with a plus-21 in 69 games this season. Scott Laughton has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Tomas Tatar has 61 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 39 assists for the Canadiens. Jeff Petry has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flyers: Averaging 3.7 goals, 6.0 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.0 goal per game with a .961 save percentage.

Canadiens: Averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.