Bubic expected to start for Royals at Reds

Sports
Associated Press16

Kansas City Royals (7-10, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (7-9, second in the AL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (0-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (0-2, 4.77 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The Reds went 41-40 at home in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 235 total doubles last season.

The Royals went 28-53 on the road in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 281 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Nick Senzel: (groin), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Bubba Starling: (right forearm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Ryan O’Hearn: (shin), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Mets’ Marcus Stroman opts out of season over virus concerns

Associated Press

Lester scheduled to start for Chicago at Cleveland

Associated Press

Gonzalez expected to start for Chicago at Detroit

Associated Press