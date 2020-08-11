TUESDAY 8/11:

TODAY: Few Showers/Storms. Hot & Humid. High 89°

TONIGHT: Stray Shower/Storm. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

WEDNESDAY: Few Showers/Storms. Hot & Humid. High 86°

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will bring the chance for a few showers and storms to SE Ohio, especially during this afternoon. Skies will feature broken cloud cover throughout the day, along with highs in the upper 80s.

A stray shower/storm chance will linger into the overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s, along with very muggy conditions.

The cold front looks to stall out south of Ohio on Wednesday, and this will keep the chance for a few showers and storms across SE Ohio. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances will continue to be with us through the end of the work week into the weekend, along with warm and muggy conditions.

Rain chances will be higher as we head into the new work week, along with cooler conditions, as highs will drop into the lower 80s on Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

