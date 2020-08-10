Vegas takes onChicago to begin playoff series

Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-8, seventh in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Vegas and Chicago begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. Vegas went 2-1 against Chicago during the regular season.

The Golden Knights are 23-14-3 against Western Conference opponents. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.2 goals.

The Blackhawks are 7-12-3 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago has given up 37 power-play goals, stopping 82.1% of opponent opportunities.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 66 points, scoring 32 goals and registering 34 assists. Shea Theodore has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 51 total assists and has 84 points. Jonathan Toews has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights: Averaging 5.0 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.0 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Blackhawks: Averaging 4.0 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.