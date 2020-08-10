Sheridan and John Glenn stay locked in at MVL girls golf preseason tournament

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- At the moment, golf is the only sport playing competition with other schools, at the high school level.

On Monday, at Jaycees Golf Course in Zanesville, the Muskingum Valley League had its girls golf preseason tournament.

John Glenn junior, Gracie Milam won the tournament with an 82.

Sheridan had the best team score. The Generals were led by junior Shauna White. An Eagle on the par 5, 16 allowed White to take second place with an 85. Morgan Cornwell, also finished in the top five, shot a 92 and finished in fourth place.

Sheridan has already broken a team score record of 339, this season.