Mobile Home Fire on Rock Road Investigated

The South Zanesville Fire Department was called out early Monday morning to battle a trailer fire. Chief Russell Taylor says it happened around 5:15 am at 765 Rock Road. When fire crews arrived on the scene the mobile home was fully involved in flames. Taylor says two people were home at the time of the blaze, but were able to escape safely. Chief Taylor says fire, which caused around 20-thousand dollars in damage, was brought under control in about one hour. The home is a total loss. The family does not have insurance. The cause remains under investigation. South Zanesville crews had help from Newton, Zanesville, National Trail and Washington Township fire departments.

