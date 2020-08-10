McHugh Dealership Presents Check

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The McHugh automotive dealership in uptown Zanesville presented a check to Eastside Community Ministries this afternoon.

The check was for nearly six thousand dollars and will go towards buying supplies for the upcoming school year. Owner Tim McHugh talked about how much donating the money meant to him and his staff.

“This, as I said earlier, is our seventh year of being involved in this. It’s really the best thing we get to be involved in all year. To be able to give money to Eastside in order to help kids out, and I know it’s going to really be used to help a lot of kids. It’s really rewarding for not only my family but all our employees.”

The proceeds come off of sales from 117 cars the dealership has sold since the start of the promotion. McHugh said it was a happy coincidence for most of the customers.

“Of course they didn’t come here to buy a car just to give the money. It’s just a nice little side benefit, that we’re doing something good for the community. I think Zanesville always appreciates when you do good things and that’s what we strive to do.”

Present to receive the check was Eastside Community Executive Director Jamie Trout says the money was enough to help over one thousand students this upcoming year.