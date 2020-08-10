Major League Baseball Leaders

Sports
Associated Press7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .397; Cruz, Minnesota, .361; Lewis, Seattle, .355; Alberto, Baltimore, .349; Correa, Houston, .345; J.Jones, Detroit, .333; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, .333; Bogaerts, Boston, .319; S.Perez, Kansas City, .319; Gonzalez, Minnesota, .318.

RUNS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 15; Judge, New York, 14; Crawford, Seattle, 13; Núñez, Baltimore, 13; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Kepler, Minnesota, 11; Lewis, Seattle, 11; Semien, Oakland, 11.

RBI_Judge, New York, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Santander, Baltimore, 14; Seager, Seattle, 14; Urshela, New York, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Moreland, Boston, 12; Springer, Houston, 12; Kepler, Minnesota, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12.

HITS_LeMahieu, New York, 23; Alberto, Baltimore, 22; Cruz, Minnesota, 22; Lewis, Seattle, 22; S.Perez, Kansas City, 22; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 20; Correa, Houston, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19; Moncada, Chicago, 19; Robert, Chicago, 19.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 7; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Iglesias, Baltimore, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 6; Seager, Seattle, 6; 8 tied at 5.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 8; Moreland, Boston, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; 14 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Tauchman, New York, 4; Alford, Toronto, 3; Andrus, Texas, 3; Crawford, Seattle, 3; Long Jr., Seattle, 3; Lopes, Seattle, 3; Moore, Seattle, 3; B.Phillips, Kansas City, 3; V.Reyes, Detroit, 3; Straw, Houston, 3.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; 12 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Bassitt, Oakland, 1.08; Lynn, Texas, 1.16; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.29; Montas, Oakland, 1.57; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.63; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.00; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.04; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.08; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.50; Cobb, Baltimore, 2.51.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 43; Lynn, Texas, 30; Giolito, Chicago, 27; G.Cole, New York, 26; Bundy, Los Angeles, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Plesac, Cleveland, 24; Carrasco, Cleveland, 23; Civale, Cleveland, 23; Montas, Oakland, 22; Singer, Kansas City, 22.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Alyssa Thomas scores 21, Sun hand Dream 5th straight loss

Associated Press

Major League Baseball Leaders

Associated Press

Rangers win NHL draft lottery, shot at Lafreniere

Associated Press