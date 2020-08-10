Fulmer expected to start for Detroit against Chicago

Chicago White Sox (8-8, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-5, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 2.55 ERA, .96 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Tigers: Michael Fulmer (0-0, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

The Tigers finished 22-53 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.

The White Sox went 38-37 in division games in 2019. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.90 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (quad), JaCoby Jones: (abdominal ).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Tim Anderson: (right groin), Edwin Encarnacion: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

