MONDAY 8/10:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray Storm. Hot & Humid. High 89°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Hot & Humid. High 88°

DISCUSSION:

Heat and humidity builds back into the region this week, along with periodic rain chances.

After some patchy fog this morning, skies will be mostly sunny. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon, with a stray shower/storm chance. Temperatures will top off near 90 this afternoon.

Scattered shower and storm chances will be with us during the overnight, with otherwise warm and muggy conditions. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again on Tuesday, as a cold front moves into the region. Temperatures will remain well above average, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Periodic rain chances will continue through the end of the work week, into the weekend. Temperatures will remain well above average, with highs in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Have a Great Monday!

