Ynoa scheduled to start for Atlanta at Philadelphia

Atlanta Braves (9-6, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-4, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 12.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Phillies went 36-40 in division games in 2019. Philadelphia pitchers had an ERA of 4.53 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The Braves went 46-30 in division play in 2019. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.19 last season while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.