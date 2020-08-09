Willian says ‘time has now come’ to leave Chelsea

Sports
Associated Press15

LONDON (AP) — Brazil forward Willian used his 32nd birthday to announce that the “time has now come” to leave Chelsea.

Willian is out of contract following a seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge amid repeated media reports of a free transfer switch to London rivals Arsenal.

“The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my team-mates,” he wrote in an open letter to Chelsea fans published Sunday on Twitter.

Willian won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League with Chelsea and said he would depart with his “head held high”.

He later added: “Thanks for everything @chelseafc and Chelsea fans!!!”

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Verstappen storms to unlikely victory over Mercedes duo

Associated Press

Referees group has agreement with NFL on virus protections

Associated Press

Popyrin withdraws from US Open; Krueger gets wild-card spot

Associated Press