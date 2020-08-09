Speeding SUV driver sought after 2 carjackings, kidnapping

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — The driver of a speeding sport utility vehicle in Ohio led police on a long chase and then carjacked two vehicles — one with two children inside who were later released and the other from a teenage driver that was later found abandoned, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to stop the speeding SUV on Interstate 75 south near Franklin Township shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. Authorities say the driver left the interstate in Monroe and pulled into a supermarket parking lot, where his 21-year-old passenger left the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The driver fled but the SUV became disabled in Turtle Creek Township, and the driver fled and carjacked a car with two minor children in the back seat, authorities said. Police say one of the children was freed in Lebanon and the second was let out in Mason, authorities said.

The driver was then involved in a crash in Wet Chester, left the stolen vehicle and carjacked a sport utlity vehicle driven by a 16-year-old, authorities said. He then headed north on I-75, and officers had to end the pursuit due to traffic conditions and the speed of the pursuit, authorities said. The SUV was later found in Dayton.

State highway patrol and other agencies are investigating the pursuit, crash, carjackings and kidnapping and searching for a 21-year-old suspect.