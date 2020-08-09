Snacks At Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market has a vendor selling snack bags and cheeses to customers.

The vendor’s name is Karen Young. Young is a retired store owner who has worked the farmers market for nineteen years.

“Well I have a good variety of cheeses. I have usually about twelve or thirteen different varieties. I have snack packs which is just chunks of cheese cut up and put in bags. People can walk around and eat them here or a lot of people take them home and eat them during the game. I also have real butter and I have trail bologna and hot jerky and mild jerky and I’ve got farm fresh brown eggs here… I think they have a good quality of cheese. I try them myself to see what I think is the best. If I think it’s not as good as it should be I’ll switch to another brand.”

Young also sells potholders that she makes by hand.

“Over here these are potholders over here. I make all these and people really enjoy these for gifts and that kinda stuff. We have a variety of different things over here, we’ve got sports teams, we’ve got pickup trucks, we got animals. We got vegetables, we got fruit. People just really enjoy them and a lot of times they’ll say they’re too pretty to use and they’ll hang them up in their kitchen as decoration.”

Young can be found at the Blue Ribbon Farmers Market every Saturday from nine to noon.