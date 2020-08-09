A brief look at the third round of the PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A glance at Sunday’s final round of the PGA Championship at Harding Park:

CHAMPION: Collin Morikawa hit his drive on the short par-4 16th hole to 7 feet to set up an eagle that gave him the lead for good. He shot 6-under 64 to win by two at 13-under 267.

RUNNERS-UP: Paul Casey shot 66 and Dustin Johnson shot 68 to each finish two shots back.

LUCKY 7: At 4:38 local time, Casey tapped in for birdie on No. 14 and there was a seven-way tie for first.

THREE-PEAT: Brooks Koepka’s quest for a PGA three-peat never got on track. For the second straight day he made three consecutive bogeys, this time on the front nine. He shot 74.

TIGER WATCH: Tiger Woods shot 67, his best round of the week, to finish tied for 37th at 1 under. His next chance at major No. 16 will come next month at Winged Foot.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Before Morikawa’s drive to No. 16, he chipped in from the front of the green on No. 14 to take the lead for the first time.

COMING OF AGE: Morikawa is the sixth player to win the PGA before turning 24. The others: Gene Sarazen, Tom Creavy, Jack Nicklaus, Woods and Rory McIlroy.

NOTABLE: Jon Rahm, who tied for 13th, moves back to No. 1 in the world. Morikawa moves to No. 5.

QUOTABLE: “I don’t like the term ‘talent,’ but you know when somebody is good, and Collin was good. We could tell.” —Casey on identifying Morikawa’s potential when he turned pro last year.

NEXT UP: The U.S. Open is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot.