Wright expected to start for Atlanta against Philadelphia

Atlanta Braves (9-5, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (3-4, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-1, 7.50 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The Phillies went 36-40 in division games in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 311 total doubles last season.

The Braves went 46-30 in division games in 2019. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.19 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.