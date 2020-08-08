Woman, 64, dies after being hit by stray bullet in apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman died after she was struck by a stray bullet in her south Columbus apartment, police said.

Columbus police said they were alerted shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday that multiple gunshots had been fired and then were told that a person in an apartment building was hit.

Ellen Lakey, 64, was struck by a stray bullet, police said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead about a half-hour later, police said.

No arrests were immediately reported. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives or the central Ohio crime stoppers number.