Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets face off in game 5 of qualifying round

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-22-15, sixth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (36-25-9, third in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs play the Columbus Blue Jackets in game five of the Eastern Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The series is tied at 2-2, with the winner advancing to the next round. The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season.

The Maple Leafs are 20-15-6 in conference matchups. Toronto has scored 237 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 47.

The Blue Jackets are 23-9-10 against conference opponents. Columbus averages 2.9 penalties per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team averaging 0.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-19 in 70 games this season. William Nylander has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 21 goals and has 36 points. Dubois has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.