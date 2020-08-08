Pakistan in control with England 167-5 at tea chasing 277

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Yasir Shah put Pakistan in pole position to beat England at tea on day 4 of the first test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Leg-spinner Yasir claimed two wickets as the home team, chasing a target of 277 for victory, slipped to 167-5.

England’s hopes now rest largely with Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes, who went on the counter-attack at the fall of the fifth wicket and have so far shared an unbroken stand of 50.

Buttler is unbeaten on 32, with Woakes 26 not out.

Rory Burns was the first man out, falling lbw to Mohammad Abbas for 10. The England opener was given out by the on-field umpire and his decision to review the call proved in vain, with video replays showing the ball would have gone on to clip the top of the bails.

There appeared to be some friction between the two teams as Burns exchanged a few words with the Pakistani fielders on his way back to the pavilion, while putting his finger to his mouth as if to silence the opposition.

Captain Joe Root and Dom Sibley then put on 64 for the second wicket before Sibley was caught off Yasir for 36.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah struck 10 runs later to remove Root for 42 before dangerman Ben Stokes was caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off Yasir for 9.

Ollie Pope also fell to a brute of a delivery from paceman Shaheen Afridi for seven.

Earlier, Pakistan resumed on 137-8 and added a quickfire 32 runs before being bowled out for 169.

Yasir led the way with 33 before he was caught behind by Buttler off Stuart Broad. Last-man Naseem (4) was then bowled by Jofra Archer.

Broad finished with figures of 3-37, taking his tally of victims to six in the match, and there were also two wickets apiece for Woakes and Stokes.

