Holland expected to start as Pirates host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (6-5, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-11, fifth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Ivan Nova (0-0, 4.22 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Pirates: Derek Holland (0-0, 4.77 ERA, .97 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The Pirates went 35-46 at home in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 315 total doubles last season.

The Tigers finished 25-55 in road games in 2019. Detroit pitchers had an ERA of 5.24 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Detroit leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Luke Maile: (finger).

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.