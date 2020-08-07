Wright expected to start for Braves at Phillies

Atlanta Braves (9-5, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (3-4, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-1, 7.50 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 12.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Phillies finished 36-40 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Philadelphia hit 215 total home runs and averaged 8.5 hits per game last season.

The Braves went 46-30 in division games in 2019. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 277 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.