Wilson takes over down stretch dealing Aces past Sparks

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 26 points with 11 rebounds and Angel McCoughtry added 24 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 86-82 on Friday night.

Wilson — who recorded her fourth consecutive double-double — finished 11-of-19 shooting and scored 12 in the decisive final stanza. Wilson scored on 4-of-5 possessions in just under three minutes late, Jackie Young made back-to-back jump shots and Kayla McBride and McCoughtry sealed it at the free throw line.

Candace Parker’s basket with 6:06 left gave the Sparks a 71-68 lead. Wilson countered with a pair of baskets, McCoughtry added a layup and Las Vegas led the rest of the way.

Young finished with 15 points and Dearica Hambry scored 10 with nine rebounds for Las Vegas (4-2), which finished with a 42-33 rebound advantage.

Parker led Los Angeles (3-3) with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Sydney Wiese scored 18 and Chelsea Gray 16.