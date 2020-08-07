Pet of the Week and Animal Shelter Society Board Update

ZANESVILLE, OH – This week we meet Sarah, the Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week.

Sarah is 10 years old and has been with the shelter since February, Sarah is a female boxer weighing in at about 70 pounds.

“So this is Sarah, Sarah is a 10 year old boxer who was surrendered to us back in February, and she is just so sweet and loving if you can’t already tell. So she is dog selective but however she is very good with cats. So if you are interested in Sarah or any of our other dogs that we have here at the shelter please feel free to visit our website, we’ve got detailed adoption instructions there as well as instructions on how you can possibly donate,” Board Member Lindsay Dare said.

Animal Shelter Society Board President Lisa Burkett checks in with a board update about the animal shelter.

“So the board of directors is super excited that we have our brand new website that just got finished this week. We invite the public to go on and check it out at animalsheltersociety.org, you can find all sorts of things on there; meet our board members, see our adoptable pets, find out anything that we have going on, and if you’re feeling generous there is also a donate button on there, we could really use all the support that we can get. The other thing that you can do is if you have any aluminum cans at home feel free to bring them in drop them off and throw them in the bin,” Board President Lisa Burkett said.

The Animal Shelter Society would like to remind everyone while they are closed to the public they are still using virtual adoptions as a way to safely find animals their forever homes.