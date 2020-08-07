Muskingum County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio--The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting seven Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 231 is a 56-year-old man. Case 232 is a 44-year-old man. Case 235 is a 38-year-old woman. Case 236 is a 42-year-old man. These cases are recovering at home and are not related to previous cases.

Case 233 is a 59-year-old man related to case 194. Case 234 is a 47-year-old woman related to cases 212, 214, 215, and 218. Case 237 is a 44-year-old woman related to case 229. These cases are recovering at home.

Update from 8-6-2020: The investigations on cases 226-230 are now complete. Case 226 is a 54-year-old woman. Case 227 is a 27-year-old man. Case 228 is a 22-year-old female related to case 223. Case 229 is a 49-year-old man. Case 230 is a 55-year-old female. These cases are recovering at home.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 233 Confirmed Cases • 4 Probable Cases • 237 Total Cases • 48 Active Cases • 3 Current Hospitalization/27 Total Hospitalizations • 1 Death